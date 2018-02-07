Second National Signing Day Finishes Off OU, OSU Classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both finished off their 2018 signing classes on Wednesday, the second national signing day of the off season.

Oklahoma signed three scholarship players and two preferred walk-ons, the twin sons of former OU head coach Bob Stoops.

Drake and Isaac Stoops both had scholarship offers, but decided to walk on instead for the Sooners, where their father led the program for 18 seasons.

The Stoops twins played wide receiver and defensive back at Norman North.

Oklahoma State signed two players to finish their 2018 class, inking a pair of defensive lineman.

Samuela Tuihalamaka is a defensive lineman from Riverside, California, while Amadou Fofana is a defensive lineman from Memphis, Tennessee, who is transferring from Highland Community College in Kansas.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was not made available to the media and did not release a statement about the two new Cowboys signees.