Testimony begins in case of Bethany man accused of killing toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Testimony began Wednesday in Oklahoma County in the trial of Dustin Davison.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the Bethany man accused of killing 2-year-old Kreedin Brooks.

Davison called 911 back on May 18, 2015 and told police the little boy was unconscious.

Investigators said he gave conflicting statements during the call.

“My girlfriend’s son, I’m babysitting him. He hit his head on the coffee table,” you can hear him say in the 911 call.

But, just a minute later, he said something different when the dispatcher asks if something happened to cause it.

“I have no idea. Like I say, I was in the shower and I’m freaking out, I’m freaking out right now,” Davison said on the 911 call.

Jurors heard the 911 call and also saw pictures of bruising on Brooks’ body, pictures taken after he was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators said the bruising all over his little body was indicative of abuse.

Jurors heard about the voluntary statement Davison provided to police.

He said he was in the shower for 10 minutes, came out and found Brooks unconscious on the floor.

He said he patted him on the back and performed mouth-to-mouth.

Davison also wrote, in his statement, the toddler had other accidents from time to time and, when no one was watching, he would climb counters and try to do things on his own.

Jurors also heard a recording of statements Davison made when he was brought into the police department.

He made statements about how Brooks was like Evel Knievel and he hated even leaving him to take a shower because he was always afraid something would happen.

Testimony in the case continues on Thursday.