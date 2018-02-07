“This is definitely something we’ve never seen before,” Dozens of tires stolen from Norman dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. — Police are investigating after dozens of wheels and tires were stolen from a local dealership.

It happened over the weekend at Landers Chevrolet.

“This is definitely something we’ve never seen before,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department. “We made contact with one of the employees there who informed us, when we arrived, that there was wheels stolen from several vehicles there to the tune of approximately 40 vehicles.”

Over 100 wheels, rims and tires were stolen, and the vehicles were left sitting on wooden blocks.

So far, no arrests have been made.