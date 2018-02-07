× Thunder End 4-Game Losing Streak With Rout of Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder put an end to two losing streaks on Tuesday night, beating Golden State 125-105 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

OKC stopped their four-game losing streak and ended a seven-game losing streak to the Warriors in Oakland.

The Thunder never trailed, 7-0 and 9-0 runs in the first quarter to build a 42-30 lead after the first quarter.

The lead was 13 at halftime and continued to grow in the third quarter, with the Thunder leading 99-77 after three quarters.

Paul George led the Thunder with 38 points and hit six 3-pointers, while Russell Westbrook had 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Carmelo Anthony suffered a sprained ankle early in the game and left after just six minutes with no points.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Jerami Grant scoring 16 and Steven Adams scoring 14 with 10 rebounds.

Former Thunder star Kevin Durant had 33 points to lead the Warriors, while Stephen Curry added 21, and was just 2-for-9 from three point range.

The Warriors shot just 29 percent from three-point range and had 25 turnovers.

The Thunder improved to 31-24 on the season.

OKC wraps up their two-game road trip Thursday night at the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 pm.