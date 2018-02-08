12th fatal fire of 2018 in Oklahoma City claims one life

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews battled a trailer fire overnight Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter where you lay your head at night, whether it be a home, or an apartment, or even a travel trailer, we would still stress the importance of having a working smoke alarm any place that you lay your head,” said Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

It’s an important reminder, after fire crews battled the 12th fatal fire of 2018.

“We believe it’s about a twenty-foot travel trailer. It was fully-involved when our firefighters arrived,” Fulkerson said.

Once they finished tackling the flames, firefighters found one person inside who did not survive.

“I don’t know if it had anything to do with the fire or not, but we did locate a propane bottle, a 20-pound propane bottle, inside the RV. It was leaking when we removed it from the trailer. Could that have contributed to the fire? Possibly,” Fulkerson said.

That is still under investigation.

After surveying the scene, officials said fire crews were unable tell if the trailer had working smoke alarms.

“A lot of times, travel trailers will have them, especially if they’re newer and they come that way and they’re supposed to have them. But just like any home, as they get older and as different owners have them over the years, those smoke alarms don’t always follow those travel trailers,” Fulkerson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here for more information on free smoke alarms through the Oklahoma City Fire Department.