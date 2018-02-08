Giuliana and Bill Rancic speak at Oklahoma City Junior League

OKLAHOMA CITY- Celebrity power couple, Giuliana and Bill Rancic were in Oklahoma City last night at the Criterion to share their life stories and to inspire Oklahomans.

Giuliana is a popular cable television host and Bill appeared on the first season of the hit NBC show, The Apprentice with Donald Trump. The couple came to OKC as part of the Oklahoma City Junior League Speaker in the City, speaker series. Hundreds of people were on hand to hear their stories.

They talked about family, work and life balance. The Junior League of Oklahoma City brings speakers to town every year to empower women and to advocate for volunteerism to better our communities.