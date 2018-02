OKLAHOMA CITY – Black Bear Diner is coming to Oklahoma City, according to News 4 partner OKCTalk!

The restaurant just opened in Midwest City.

The Oklahoma City location will be coming this spring to the location of the old Mimi’s Cafe on Memorial near May.

Black Bear Diner features breakfast all day and much more!

“OKC is the easternmost outpost for the popular West Coast chain,” OKCTalk said in their Facebook post.