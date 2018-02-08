Body of Oklahoma man remains missing years after woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

JENNINGS, Okla. – The body of an Oklahoma man remains missing years after a woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

Heath Reams, 26, was last seen on July 27, 2003, in Jennings, Oklahoma.

Reams had been staying with 31-year-old Amanda Bolstad and her boyfriend, Todd Ross, for several days while he was going through a divorce.

On November 5, 2003, Reams’ 1997 white Toyota 4Runner was located in a pasture three miles east of Jennings from Ross’ residence.

In 2012, Bolstad was charged with first-degree murder in Reams’ death. She was accused of killing Reams by striking him with a baseball bat, according to the Tulsa World.

In 2015, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

Reams’ body has never been found.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.