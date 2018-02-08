× Cancellation of Christian speaker’s event at UCO stirs controversy

EDMOND, Okla. – An event at University of Central Oklahoma that was supposed to feature a Christian speaker was suddenly canceled, raising some questions.

Ken Ham, well-known president of Answers in Genesis, a ministry dedicated to helping Christians defend their faith, was slated to speak next month on campus.

The president of UCO’s student body said he was pressured to call off the event by a group that supports LGBTQ rights.

Lindsey Churchill, Ph.D., is the director of the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center.

Her group was not happy when they heard student funds would be used to bring Ham and what they believed were his anti-gay views to campus.

“They didn’t know that their funds were paying for this speaker, who they see as homophobic – was able to come to this school without them knowing,” Churchill said. “I think that’s the biggest issue.”

“I don’t know if UCO supports the ideals he puts out there but, no, if he wants to come, that’s fine,” said Makenna Mittelstet, a junior at UCO. “We, as students, I don’t think our funds should be able to be forced to pay for him to come.”

Representatives from the center complained to student leaders, and ultimately the speech was canceled.

UCO’s student body president, Stockton Duvall, said he was bullied into making the decision. It’s an allegation the group denies.

Paul Blair, pastor at Fairview Baptist Church in Edmond, had a hand in setting up the event. He believes free speech was trampled in the case.

“Lindsey Churchill rounded up the LGBT groups to complain about Ken being on campus for fear that he may talk about the gay and lesbian issue,” Blair said.

Campus Pastor Dave Mehlhaff with ValidWorldView said, overall, college students miss out when they aren’t exposed to differing views – even ones they don’t agree with.

“This is a university college campus, and the beauty of it is that all perspectives can be shared and he was wanting to promote his perspective,” Mehlhaff said.

The student body president took to Twitter to address the situation.

I wanted to take time to address all that has happened recently. There are always multiple sides to an issue and I wanted to clarify a few parts from my perspective. Thank you for everyone who has shown support through this process. pic.twitter.com/Lu3QNYx12b — Stockton Duvall (@stocktonduvall) February 7, 2018