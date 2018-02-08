× DNA links convicted sex offender to 2016 sexual assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Authorities say DNA testing has linked a convicted sex offender to a 2016 sexual assault in Kansas City.

57-year-old Arthur Norman, of Kansas City, was charged Wednesday with rape as a persistent offender. That means he could face a life sentence if convicted.

Court records say the victim told police a man forced his way into her locked bedroom, held a knife to her throat and assaulted her.

DNA collected during a sexual assault exam of the woman was matched to Norman last month. Court records say Norman told police this week that he knew the victim but denied any sexual contact or relationship with her.

Missouri’s Sex Offender Registry says Norman was previously convicted of sex crimes in Eudora, Arkansas, and Missouri. Two of the four victims were children.