Is Teacher’s Dance Inappropriate?

PONCA CITY- A substitute teacher is caught on video dancing with students present at Ponca City Highschool.

News 4 learned from students that the man in the video was a substitute and the video was shot Tuesday.

“I don’t think a teacher should be dancing like that in front of students,” said Selena, a Ponca City High student.

Reaction mixed as we went Ponca City high and showed the video to parents and students

Ponca City resident Angelica said “i don’t think I can ever look at a guy the same way, so its funny, (but is it in appropriate) no no.”

“That’s not appropriate for school i don’t know why you would act like that and he shouldn’t have don’t the things he did,” said Ponca City High school sophomore, Eli. ” I think someone in that class was playing a song i think they might have encouraged him to do that but i don’t know why he did the things he did.”​

“Interesting , is it appropriate? umm well he might have gone a little far but i don’t know what the context of the video is.. what were they doing in the class i would not do it but that’s all I’m saying,” said Ponca High parent, Mandy.

News 4 talked to Ponca city school officials on the phone, they refused to talk on camera but they say they know about the video and it is being addressed.