Man plans to sue hospital after MRI mishap leads to lasting burn injury

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A man burned during an MRI mistake at a California hospital said the hospital hasn’t even apologized and he's planning to sue.

Nick Kruth, who has diabetes, went to Glendale Adventist Medical Center after experiencing low blood pressure and weakness in his legs in the summer of 2016, according to KTLA.

Routine tests ordered by doctors included an electrocardiogram and an MRI.

Nick told KTLA a tab from the EKG containing metal was left on his stomach before a technician placed him into the MRI machine.

He said he felt severe pain and complained, while the technician occasionally asked him if he wanted to stop. But, he said he was confused and uncertain of anything other than his agony.

"So, I think, at that time, ‘Maybe, if I'm gonna die in there, let me die,’” Nick said.

When it was all over, a technician discovered a hole in his side, where the tab and metal had burned deep into his flesh. Nick said the wound was almost 2 inches deep.

"She opened up the gown and said, ‘Oh my God,’” Nick said.

Nick’s son, Sam Kruth, started documenting the injury with his cellphone.

"He did describe that, when they peeled it off, it was still sizzling, like a cooking egg,” Sam said. “Some flesh went with it, too."

A year and a half later, Nick said his burn still hasn’t healed properly. He still feels pain and discomfort and has since retained attorneys to file a lawsuit against the hospital. He said the hospital hasn't apologized for the accident, which has continued to give him nightmares.

Conal Doyle, Nick’s attorney, said the technician ignored his client’s pleas for help.

"They didn't do a good enough job checking when he went in," said Jim Bulger, another attorney.

KTLA reached out to the hospital for comment but did not hear back on Tuesday.