OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. –Authorities say a man accused of raping a child has been taken into custody.

Earlier this week, investigators began searching for 52-year-old Tony Gibson, who had a warrant for first-degree rape of a child under the age of 14.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that Gibson had been taken into custody.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Gibson was arrested near N.E. 8th St. and Jordan in Oklahoma City.