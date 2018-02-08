Massive pot bust in OKC metro Taco Bell parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police discovered a massive amount of marijuana as it was being transported in a minivan on I-40.

The Oklahoma City Police highway interdiction unit found 227 pounds of marijuana in Armando Martinez's rented Dodge Caravan.

Officers saw him traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching Rockwell Avenue.

"They observed a vehicle that appeared to make basic maneuvers to get off of the highway, away from the officers," Officer Megan Morgan with the OKC Police Department.

According to the affidavit, Martinez pulled into the Taco Bell at 7024 SW 3rd Street and went inside.

While he was in there, officers looked through the van's windows and saw "several air fresheners hanging."

When the K-9 alerted officers it detected drugs in the vehicle, police searched the van and the bags.

They found the 227 pounds of marijuana wrapped in 197 bundles, the destination unknown.

The car is a rental registered in California. Martinez lives in Miramar, Florida, near Miami.

Police said people transporting large quantities of drugs are frequently caught along I-40.

"It`s not unusual for this unit to make stops that yield results like that," Morgan said.

Martinez was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana on a $25,000 bond. He has since bonded out.