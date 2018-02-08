Off-duty trooper saves choking baby

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – An off-duty trooper is being hailed a hero after saving a baby who was choking.

On February 3, Trooper Robert Meyer was asleep after working a night shift when was awoken by his neighbor.

She said her two-week-old granddaughter was choking and needed help.

Trooper Meyer immediately rushed over to her home, which was four houses away, without putting shoes on.

Officials say the baby was blue and struggling to breathe.

The grandmother gave Trooper Meyer a bulb syringe, and he was able to clear the baby’s nose and mouth.

“It immediately cleared her airway of mucus that was obstructing her breathing,” New Jersey police said in a Facebook post.

Baby Elizabeth was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released the same day.

She suffered no injuries and is expected to make a full recovery!