Officials respond to fatal fire in S.E. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a fatal travel trailer fire which occurred at the 1000 block of S.E. 26th early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call at 12:30 a.m. Thursday and when emergency crews arrived on scene they found a fully engulfed travel trailer.

When firefighters entered the vehicle they found one victim inside.

Gender and approximate age of the individual are unknown at this time.

Officials also found a leaking propane bottle inside the trailer, but it is unknown if it contributed to the fire.

An investigation is underway and a cause is still unknown at this time.

