OG&E sends second wave of crews to Puerto Rico

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews from Oklahoma are continuing to make an impact in Puerto Rico after a Category 4 hurricane made landfall last year.

After Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in September, the island was devastated with flooding and strong winds.

Most of the island was left without basic services such as power and running water. Hospitals throughout the cash-strapped island of 3.4 million people were running low on medicine and fuel.

So far, the official death toll stands at 64 but the island’s governor is asking for an official review to determine if more deaths are associated with the storm.

Since then, recovery has been slow.

In December, crews from an Oklahoma company announced that they would be making their way to the island to help restore power to the thousands of homes that were still living without electricity.

OG&E says 50 trucks were loaded onto a barge and traveled the 1,900 miles to Puerto Rico where a group of crew members began working to restore power to the island on Jan. 22.

On Thursday, officials with OG&E said that 50 new crew members went to Puerto Rico to relieve the first wave of workers who have been on the island since Jan. 20.

Officials say the second wave of workers will begin work on the island on Friday.