OKC animal shelter offering half price dog adoptions Valentine’s weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering half-price dog adoptions on Valentine’s weekend.

The “Furrever Love” adoption special features half-price adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. February 10 and 11.

All adoptable dogs and puppies will be $30 during the event.

The shelter will have Valentine’s Day-themed decorations and events, including heart-shaped pet IDs, kissing booth and photo opportunities.

All adoptable animals at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter are vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and treated for worms.

The shelter is located at S.E. 29th and S Bryant Ave.

Click here for more information.