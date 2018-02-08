× OKC-County Health Department reminding public of free flu shots after reports of more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is reminding the public to get a flu shot this season if you have not done so already.

So far this year, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that 129 people have died from the flu since September. Four of those deaths occurred within the past week.

More than 2,500 people have been hospitalized.

Free flu shots are available at all three convenient clinic locations to those six months and up.

Everyone is urged to protect themselves and their families and prevent the spread of the flu by getting the vaccine.

“Getting your flu shot can reduce flu symptoms, missed school and work and prevent flu-related hospitalizations. Receiving your vaccination if you are healthy helps prevent the spread to our vulnerable citizens and is especially important for higher risk populations including ages 1 to 5 and over age 65,” says Kerri Stewart, Clinical Administrator.

Flu prevention tips:

Get a flu shot

Washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Vaccines are still offered on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the following OCCHD clinic locations:

OCCHD Gary Cox Partner Building at 2700 N.E. 63rd Street in Oklahoma City

South Regional Health Campus at 2149 S.W. 59th Street in Oklahoma City

OCCHD West Clinic at 4113 N.W. 10th Street in Oklahoma City

Click here for more information.