Oklahoma City voters to choose new mayor next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – In less than a week, residents in Oklahoma City will be heading to the polls to choose the next mayor.

Last year, long-time Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett announced that he would not seek re-election. Instead, he announced his plans to run for governor.

Cornett has served as Oklahoma City’s mayor since 2004, which has made him Oklahoma City’s longest serving mayor.

He is set to leave office in April.

Next week, residents across the city will choose his replacement.

Registered voters will choose between Taylor Neighbors, Randall Smith and David Holt to become the city’s new leader.

Regular voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13.

If the winner of the election earns a majority of the votes, the candidate will be sworn in to a four-year term as mayor on April 10. If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will stand in a decisive general election on April 3.