OKLAHOMA – An Oklahoma game warden was able to rescue a deer stuck in a soccer goal net.

Game Warden Cody Youngblood of Adair County received a call from a concerned motorist who saw a deer entangled in a goal net.

Warden Youngblood was able to find the deer and free it.

Thankfully, the deer was only tired and was not injured.

“Who knew deer enjoyed playing soccer?” reads a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.