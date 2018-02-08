× Oklahoma lawmakers consider bills on teacher pay, tax increases

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers in both House and Senate committees will consider a series of bills which would raise taxes and give teachers $5,000 raises in annual pay.

If ultimately passed and signed into law, some bills would increase taxes on wind energy, oil and gas production, coal production, and tobacco which has been a sticking point in recent budget negotiations.

On Monday, Governor Mary Fallin delivered her final State of the State address when she praised similar measures from the Step Up Oklahoma plan from a group of business and community leaders.

“Our state is at a crossroads,” Governor Fallin said Monday. “The actions we take will be a game-changer. It is time to decide which future we want our families and children to have. One path would be to continue year after year with an air of uncertainty that consumes our thoughts, drains our hopes – like the old saying of robbing Peter to pay Paul- then Paul runs out of cash. If we are to effect change, we can’t keep doing the same old thing and expect a different result. That path will lead to more chaos at the Capitol.”

Members in the House budget committee will meet to consider the bills at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Senate budget committee is expected to meet Thursday afternoon.