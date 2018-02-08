One person killed after travel trailer catches fire in S.E. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed after a travel trailer caught fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 12:20 a.m., firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S.E. 26th St.

When fire crews arrived, they found a 20' bumper-pull travel trailer that was parked in the street was fully involved in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a deceased victim inside of the travel trailer.

At this time, officials have not identified the victim.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

This is the 12th fire fatality of the year.