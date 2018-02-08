× Pedestrian killed after being hit by car along I-35

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Authorities say a 58-year-old man was killed after he was hit while walking on the shoulder of a busy interstate.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian along southbound I-35 near Pauls Valley.

Investigators say a 58-year-old man from Texas was walking southbound on I-35 near a narrowed construction area when he was hit by a vehicle.

At this point, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they do not know how many vehicles hit the man. However, they say his body was found about 145 feet from the initial point of impact.

Authorities say the man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.