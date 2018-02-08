× Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Sequoyah County.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, investigators say they were called to an accident involving a train in Muldrow.

According to the incident report, a pedestrian was walking along the train tracks at the same time a train was approaching.

Officials on the train said they blew their horn several times to warn the pedestrian, but he or she still didn’t step off the tracks.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.