× Police investigating Oklahoma City woman’s death as a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered inside her home.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers received a call about a body being found inside a home in the 1100 block of N. Standish Ave.

When police arrived at the home, they found the body of 64-year-old Wanda Skanes.

Investigators say it appears that Skanes suffered trauma that led to her death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.