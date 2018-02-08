Temps to briefly warm up before another cold front arrives this weekend

Several small fires along I-35 causing dangerous conditions for drivers

Posted 4:34 pm, February 8, 2018, by

EDMOND, Okla. – Fire crews are warning drivers to use extra caution if they are traveling along a busy interstate on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters were called to several small fires along northbound I-35, near Edmond.

Although crews are working to contain the fires, crews say it could still be a dangerous situation for drivers.

As a result of the fires, southbound I-35 was narrowed to one lane from Seward Rd. to Coffee Creek due to the heavy smoke from the fires.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area.