Several small fires along I-35 causing dangerous conditions for drivers

EDMOND, Okla. – Fire crews are warning drivers to use extra caution if they are traveling along a busy interstate on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, firefighters were called to several small fires along northbound I-35, near Edmond.

Although crews are working to contain the fires, crews say it could still be a dangerous situation for drivers.

As a result of the fires, southbound I-35 was narrowed to one lane from Seward Rd. to Coffee Creek due to the heavy smoke from the fires.

I-35 southbound is narrowed to one lane from Seward Rd to Coffee Creek due to smoke across the roadway. — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) February 8, 2018

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in the area.