Shawnee attorney arrested after allegedly harboring a fugitive

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A Shawnee attorney was arrested for allegedly harboring her fugitive boyfriend near Newalla in Cleveland County.

Shelley Lynne Levisay is charged with “harboring a fugitive from justice,” a felony.

Adrian Gerdon had outstanding warrants from Pottawatomie County that included burglary, assault, and domestic abuse.

Investigators say Gerdon was living in a travel trailer near Newalla, and Levisay helped him by loaning him her vehicle and supplying him with other necessaries so he could avoid authorities.

Authorities say security video shows Levisay visiting Gerdon multiple times.

A tip led authorities to Gerdon, where investigators allegedly found weapons and meth paraphernalia in his residence.

Gerdon was arrested by the Oklahoma District 23 Task Force, and Levisay was taken into custody by Pottawatomie County officials.