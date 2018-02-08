× State authorities investigating suicide of armed robbery suspect

ELK CITY, Okla. – State authorities are investigating the suicide of an armed robbery suspect.

Earlier this week, officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation say an AT&T store in Weatherford was robbed.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

About 7:45 Wednesday, police spotted the suspect and his vehicle and attempt a traffic stop.

A chase ensued for approximately seven minutes when the suspect vehicle, a Cadillac sedan, hit a curb and became disabled. The suspect ran from the vehicle.

Numerous officers began searching.

An Elk City officer spotted a man matching the suspect description walking along 3rd Street east of Lusk.

The officer drove up beside the man and ordered him to the ground.

OSBI agents were told the suspect put a gun to his head and fired the weapon.

The suspect, identified as Leamon Cummings III, 36, died at the scene.

OSBI special agents spent the night gathering information, collecting evidence, and documenting the scene.