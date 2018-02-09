12 people arrested, $123k in cash found in Tulsa heroin trafficking investigation 

TULSA, Okla. – 12 people were arrested in connection with heroin trafficking operations in Oklahoma. Officials say the drugs were being smuggled from Mexico and sold in Oklahoma.

Several departments worked together on the investigation.

Officials served nine search warrants across Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says the subjects who were targeted are “estimated to have been supplying as much as 2/3 of the heroin in the Tulsa area.”

12 people were arrested.

4.5 pounds of heroin, $123,000 in cash and two guns were seized during the investigation.