4 your garden: Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Posted 4:40 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:20PM, February 9, 2018

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner!

Roses are always a great option, but it’s okay to mix it up and offer your valentine other flower delights!

Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with great and creative Valentine’s Day gift ideas!

  • Look beyond red roses and baby’s breath when considering flowers for your valentine
  • Look for specials on less common bloomers like tulips, orchids, and lilies
  • Can’t make it to your florist? Check your grocery store, garden center or online for unusual offerings
  • It’s all about presentation. Style your bouquet in clever, unusual, and more enduring ways
  • Consider adding a card with flower care tips to your gift
  • Don’t forget your elderly neighbors and family members. Everyone wants to be someone’s valentine!

Click here to view Linda Vater’s blog.