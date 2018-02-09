4 your garden: Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner!
Roses are always a great option, but it’s okay to mix it up and offer your valentine other flower delights!
Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with great and creative Valentine’s Day gift ideas!
- Look beyond red roses and baby’s breath when considering flowers for your valentine
- Look for specials on less common bloomers like tulips, orchids, and lilies
- Can’t make it to your florist? Check your grocery store, garden center or online for unusual offerings
- It’s all about presentation. Style your bouquet in clever, unusual, and more enduring ways
- Consider adding a card with flower care tips to your gift
- Don’t forget your elderly neighbors and family members. Everyone wants to be someone’s valentine!
Click here to view Linda Vater’s blog.