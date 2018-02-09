4 your garden: Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner!

Roses are always a great option, but it’s okay to mix it up and offer your valentine other flower delights!

Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with great and creative Valentine’s Day gift ideas!

Look beyond red roses and baby’s breath when considering flowers for your valentine

Look for specials on less common bloomers like tulips, orchids, and lilies

Can’t make it to your florist? Check your grocery store, garden center or online for unusual offerings

It’s all about presentation. Style your bouquet in clever, unusual, and more enduring ways

Consider adding a card with flower care tips to your gift

Don’t forget your elderly neighbors and family members. Everyone wants to be someone’s valentine!

Click here to view Linda Vater’s blog.