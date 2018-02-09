4 your weekend: Mardi Gras parade, ‘School of Rock’

OKLAHOMA – Come rock out at the family-friendly musical ‘School of Rock’ this weekend!

See the story of a wannabe rocker turn straight-A students into grade-A rock stars and hear 14 new songs, including the original ones.

This show is appropriate for ages 8 and up.

You don’t need to go all the way to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, just head to Norman for their annual Mardi Gras parade. Parade floats, musicians, and dancers will make their way through downtown Norman at this family-friendly event. You won’t want to miss it!

And the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk is going on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Walker Arts District.

This includes live music, street performances, and along with professional artists and photographers, some of the OU art students will also be debuting their artwork tonight.

You can also head to Mitch Park in Edmond for the Frigid Five race Saturday morning.

Sign up for the 5-mile race or the 1-mile fun run for anyone 12 and older.

Kids 11 and under can race in the mile run for free.

You can sign up tonight until 6 p.m. at Red Coyote in Edmond or register tomorrow morning until 8:45 a.m. at the Mitch Park YMCA.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m., however, the episode on February 10 will air on KAUT due to Olympic coverage on KFOR at that time.