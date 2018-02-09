5-year-old girl found sexually assaulted under abandoned home

VALLEY VIEW, Texas – Authorities in Texas are investigating a disturbing case of sexual assault.

Deputies in Pioneer Valley say a 5-year-old girl was taken from her home during the night on Monday and was sexually assaulted in an abandoned residence.

Authorities say the girl was eventually found underneath another abandoned mobile home.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital while police began searching for her alleged attacker.

According to KXII, Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with her disappearance. The teen is now waiting arraignment for the assault.