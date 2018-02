KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What is better than an adorable baby giraffe on a Friday?

The Kansas City Zoo recently announced that a new addition was added to their herd.

On Feb. 2, a female giraffe calf was born weighing 105 pounds and standing at 5’0″ tall.

Zoo officials say the calf is in good health and is currently bonding with its mother.

Visitors won’t be able to see her just yet. Organizers say she’s going to stay behind the scenes until the temperatures warm up a bit.