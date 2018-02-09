Del City police searching for victims following alleged sexual battery at massage parlor

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Del City arrested a man after receiving complaints of alleged sexual misconduct at a massage parlor.

On Feb. 8, Del City police detectives and the Oklahoma City VICE Unit conducted an undercover operation at Hamila’s Uplifts, which is located in the 2800 block of Linda Ln.

An undercover officer made an appointment online and asked for a massage.

Authorities say during the massage, the owner of the parlor committed several acts of sexual battery against the officer.

Police arrested 57-year-old Keyvan Kamooney on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of violating the Computer Crimes Act. He is also facing another charge for operating a massage parlor without a license.

Del City police say Kamooney had been in business since 2013, so they believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

If you have had a similar incident at Hamila’s Uplifts, you are asked to call Det. Gray at (405) 671-8858.