Food truck park coming to downtown Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Residents in Norman will now have an easier way to get food on the go.

On Friday, the Norman Chamber of Commerce broke ground for a new food truck park.

The lot, which sits at 227 W. Main St., used to house a lumbar yard but has been an eyesore for years.

According to the Norman Transcript, Gabriel Bird purchased the property at 221 W. Main St. to open a dental practice. However, he said he wanted the empty section next to his office to become a food truck park.

In November, the city council approved the plans for the food truck park.

On Friday, organizers announced that the “TOLY Park” will begin construction soon.

‘TOLY’ stands for ‘The Old Lumbar Yard.’