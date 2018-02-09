Helmet cam video shows OKC firefighters battle large blaze at fourplex

Live: NBC Olympic Coverage from PyeongChang
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department released helmet cam video of firefighters battling a large fire at a fourplex.

Firefighters arrived to the scene on January 27 in the 2000 block of S. Kentucky.

Fire officials say about 75% of the vacant fourplex was on fire when crews arrived.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.