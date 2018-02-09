Helmet cam video shows OKC firefighters battle large blaze at fourplex

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department released helmet cam video of firefighters battling a large fire at a fourplex.
Firefighters arrived to the scene on January 27 in the 2000 block of S. Kentucky.
Fire officials say about 75% of the vacant fourplex was on fire when crews arrived.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
HELMET CAM: This is what firefighters were up against in the 2000 block of S. Kentucky on January 27th. About 75% of this vacant four-plex was on fire when crews arrived. No injuries as your OKC Firefighters knocked another one out. -BF pic.twitter.com/zZyVVRWZde
— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 9, 2018