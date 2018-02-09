Hundreds dance the night away at Night to Shine in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Churches all over the country celebrated one of life’s most memorable moments – prom!

Through the Tim Tebow Foundation, 90,000 guests with disabilities came together to be honored at the Night to Shine event.

The third annual event was held Friday night at Putnam City Baptist Church and there were 500 attendees!

News 4’s Lacey Lett and Emily Sutton joined in on the fun!

Tim Tebow made an appearance at Oklahoma City’s Night to Shine! While on his way to Dallas, his plane broke down. He said he wanted to get to the nearest prom event, so he was flown right here to Oklahoma City in the governor’s plane!

Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller was also there. She said it was her first prom experience.

OU and OSU football players and cheerleaders were also in attendance.

Each attendee was welcomed on a red carpet with their very own crown and tiara, then, they danced the night away!