Tribute to a Legend at Millwood and Edlam Highlight High School Hoops

With the playoffs starting in small schools, and coming up in a week and two weeks for the larger schools, high school basketball is coming up on the most important time of the season.

At Millwood, long-time coach Varyl Franklin coached his final regular season home game on Friday night, as the Falcons hosted rival Douglass.

Franklin has coached for 45 years at Millwood, 40 as head coach, with 13 state championships.

Many of his former players came back to help pay tribute to Franklin.

At Edmond Santa Fe, the Wolves hosted rival Edmond North.