Lincoln County authorities searching for man who allegedly attacked an officer

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Lincoln County are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from custody.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management announced that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jeremiah Nunley.

Investigators say Nunley escaped from the Stroud Hospital after he allegedly attacked an officer.

Nunley is described as a Native American man, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and no shoes.

Authorities say Nunley left the hospital on foot, but they do not know where he is headed.

If you see Nunley, officials say you should not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Officials with Stroud Public Schools says that students who live south of Hwy 66 and west of Hwy 66 will not be sent home by bus due to the search for Nunley.