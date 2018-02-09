Luther police extend deadline for amnesty program

LUTHER, Okla. – Authorities in Luther say they are extending a program that helps keep people with outstanding citations out of jail.

Last month, the Luther Police Department announced that it would be taking part in an amnesty program. The program, which began on Jan. 10, gives offenders the opportunity to pay off fines and avoid jail times.

Officials say that defendants must pay their fines plus a $50 administration warrant fee in order to take advantage of the program.

If the fines are paid in full during the amnesty period, defendants will not be arrested and will avoid the $344 failure to appear charge, which may be added to each unpaid ticket.

Also, officials say that once the fines are paid, defendants will receive documents that allow their suspended license to be reinstated by the state.

The program, which was supposed to end this weekend, has been extended.

Officials with the Luther Police Department say defendants now have until March 10 at 11:59 p.m. to take advantage of the program.

To learn more about the program, call the Luther Police Department at (405) 277-3500.