Oklahoma City Boulevard construction to begin; city streets will be affected

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in downtown Oklahoma City can expect lane shifts and closures on city streets beginning February 12 for construction of the core sections of the Oklahoma City Boulevard.

The project is expected to continue through mid-2019 and is the last phase to complete the new boulevard.

Interior sections between Western Ave. and Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd., including a bridge over Western Ave., will be built within the footprint of the old I-40 Crosstown bridge. It will reconnect the downtown area with the relocated interstate via the already completed west and east end connections.

What drivers can expect beginning Monday, February 12:

Broadway Ave. and Robinson Ave. will be closed between S.W. 2nd St. and S.W. 4th St. through the spring

Motorists may use S.W. 5th St. and Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. as a detour

What drivers can expect beginning Monday, February 19:

North and southbound Western Ave. and Classen Blvd. will be closed between Reno Ave. and Sheridan Ave. through summer for construction of the new bridge over Western Ave

Shartel Ave. will be permanently converted from a one-way street to a two-way street between Reno Ave. and California Ave. for use as a detour route for north and southbound traffic

Reno Ave. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Klein Ave. and Shartel Ave. through summer for drainage work

S.W. Third St. also remains permanently closed between Broadway Ave. and Shields Blvd./ E.K. Gaylord Blvd.

Once completed, the four-lane boulevard will become a city street operated and maintained by the City of Oklahoma City.