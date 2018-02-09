Oklahoma City police looking for man who robbed metro convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who robbed a metro convenience store earlier this week.
Police say on February 5, the man entered a convenience store in 5100 block of N. MLK, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.
The clerk complied and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officials say a similar suspect description was given for other robberies which occurred in the same area.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.