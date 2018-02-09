Oklahoma City Thunder star’s foundation working to teach children how to fish

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder star is already working to make an impact on the community.

The Paul George Foundation gave $4,200 to the Oklahoma Fishing in the Schools Program during February’s regular meeting of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The gift will be used to support travel expenses for fourth-graders in 13 Oklahoma City urban schools that are now participating in the youth fishing program.

“As you know, he only has a one-year contract, so he wanted to come into Oklahoma City and have an impact right away to help the kids,” Myles Williams, with the foundation, said of George.

In November, the foundation held a kickoff event on the Oklahoma River.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“We have the most difficult time reaching those inner city schools and, so, Paul George reaching out to us looking for this partnership opportunity is a perfect opportunity,” J.D. Strong, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, told News 4 in November.

"It's just great that this is genuine. This is something that I've always done since [I was] a kid, and now I can give back and I'm at the level to give back,” George said.