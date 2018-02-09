Pics: PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremonies

PyeongChang, South Korea– Let the Games Begin!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway after the opening ceremonies!

The competition began a day earlier, but it isn’t official until you see the parade of nations and the Olympic flame lights the cauldron.

This year the flame traveled on a 101-day journey.

It was lit by South Korean figure skater, Yuna Kim, who won gold in 2010.

American-designer Ralph Lauren once again designed the American Athletes official outfits for the Games.

Something new this year is the coat and parka have heating elements that will last up to 11 hours!