Pics: PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening ceremonies

Posted 1:31 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, February 9, 2018

Photo Gallery

PyeongChang, South Korea– Let the Games Begin!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway after the opening ceremonies!

The competition began a day earlier, but it isn’t official until you see the parade of nations and the Olympic flame lights the cauldron.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: The Olympic Cauldron is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This year the flame traveled on a 101-day journey.

It was lit by South Korean figure skater, Yuna Kim, who won gold in 2010.

American-designer Ralph Lauren once again designed the American Athletes official outfits for the Games.

Something new this year is the coat and parka have heating elements that will last up to 11 hours!

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Members of the United States attend the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

 

 

 