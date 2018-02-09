Police: 1 in custody after stolen SUV crashes into apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police say one person is in custody after a stolen SUV led police on a brief pursuit and crashed into a far northwest side apartment building.

Officials tell News 4 an officer was taking a stolen vehicle report near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell at around 3:00 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the black Chevrolet Tahoe and tried to make a traffic stop.

"And at that particular point in time, the driver of the vehicle opted to not stop and continued northbound on Rockwell," said Sgt. Chris Brown.

Brown says officers began to pursue the vehicle, but later pulled back. Police say the SUV struck other vehicles at NW 112th and 122nd Streets, as it continued northbound, reportedly only on three wheels.

The vehicle continued north on Rockwell, north of the Turner Turnpike, eventually careening through a brick wall at the Trails at Rockwell apartment complex and crashing into a support column of an apartment building.

No one was hurt or evacuated from the building. One woman was taken in to custody, police said.