Police: Medical examiner classifies 2-year-old’s death as a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a child’s death after learning new information from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On June 7, officers were called to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center after a toddler arrived at the hospital with significant burns to his lower body.

A couple of weeks later, investigators learned that 2-year-old Ezekiel Jones had passed away as the result of a brain bleed.

On Feb. 6, the department received the medical examiner’s report about Jones’ death. In the report, the medical examiner classified the child’s death as a homicide.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Police say the case will be handed over to the district attorney’s office at the conclusion of the investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Crimes Against Children Unit at (405) 297-1124.