Reports: Equifax hackers accessed additional personal information of customers

NEW YORK – Hackers who targeted a credit reporting agency last year may have accessed more information than previously thought.

Last year, Equifax announced that a security breach released information of approximately 145.5 million customers including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and possibly even driver’s license numbers. Credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. customers and other dispute documents with identifying information for 182,000 consumers were also accessed.

Equifax said it discovered the breach on July 29, and believe the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July.

Now, it seems that the people behind the hack may have been able to disclose more personal information than the company had publicly disclosed.

In a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper reports that hackers accessed records that included data like tax identification numbers, email addresses and additional driver’s license information.

At this point, it is not clear how many of the 145.5 million customers affected by the hack had their additional information accessed.

The company recently extended the deadline for consumers to put a free freeze on their Equifax credit file until June 30, 2018.