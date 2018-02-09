The Our Glass at more than half full: a unique business partnership pays dividends in El Reno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, OKLAHOMA -- It's a busy lunch rush in El Reno for a weekday afternoon.

Taco Soup is on special.

One of the owners of a relatively new place called Our Glass, Bonnie Jordan, is getting good reviews on the food and music, so far.

Which brings us to the guy on the mic, Colin Forsey, a British ex-patriot rocker who chased a girl to El Reno 20 years ago and stayed to build his own recording studio upstairs.

"There's life in the old dogs yet," Colin chuckles.

When Bonnie first heard about him the rumor was he came from Australia.

"So I don't know if it's him or not," she jokes.

"I'm the token Englishman" admits Forsey.

She was an ex school teacher, turned realtor, turned arts director who was ready to slow down a little.

Bonnie admits, "The rocking chair looked really good every day and that's pretty much where I left it, where I spent my day, until..."

But Colin had an idea for this place on the ground floor.

What started as a lounge for musicians waiting to record became a performance venue.

Once Forsey and Jordan put their minds together, Our Glass turned into an art gallery, a wine shop, and that state Colin always thought would be nice for local musicians.

Forsey says, "It just seemed like a really interesting project. We're both artists and interested in the arts and promoting the arts."

A little more than 6 months in, Colin and Bonnie, or Bonnie and Colin, are hosting poetry and story slams, fashion shows, they sell a little art, and make a good sandwich too.

It's simple stuff, but something El Reno hadn't seen in a while.

Colin says, "I feel we're just getting started, really."

Our Glass is half full already and the partnership is still pouring dividends.

"It's been very good," says Bonnie, "and he's now my best friend."

Our Glass is located at 108 South Bickford in El Reno.

For more information about their menu and performance schedule go to http://www.facebook.com › Places › El Reno, Oklahoma › Art Gallery