Two in custody after short chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken into custody on Friday afternoon following a short pursuit in Oklahoma City.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell Ave.

The driver refused to stop and led them on a chase heading north on Rockwell Ave.

Authorities say the officer lost sight of the car near N.W. 122nd and Rockwell when a crash occurred because of the suspects.

Eventually, the driver crashed into an apartment building near N. Rockwell Ave. and N. W. 146th.

Initial reports indicate that the suspects bailed out of the car and attempted to run away from the scene.

However, they were quickly taken into custody.